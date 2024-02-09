Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 7,016 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 422.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 348,925 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,142,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,423,715 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $234,737,000 after acquiring an additional 783,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,513. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $193.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

