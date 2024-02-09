Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 532 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 1.0 %

ACN traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.13. The stock had a trading volume of 665,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,185. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.73. The company has a market capitalization of $233.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

