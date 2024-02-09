Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,198 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at $434,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Trading Up 0.1 %

MDC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 742,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,202. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

