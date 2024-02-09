Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 209,376 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,376 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 2.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Philip Morris International worth $136,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

