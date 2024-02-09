Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 195,345 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 785,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,345 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $83,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Dollar Tree by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,385,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,915,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $321,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 267,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $140.44. 418,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,273. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

