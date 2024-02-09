Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,929 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Arista Networks worth $61,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,254,000 after acquiring an additional 91,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $262,924.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,852.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,114 shares of company stock valued at $43,688,589 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,862. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $130.08 and a one year high of $284.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.83.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

