Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $9.28 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Corning by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. 1,208,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

