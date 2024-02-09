Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $9.17 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,390 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,572 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $471,000.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.37. 149,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,876. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

