Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,944 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.54. The company had a trading volume of 856,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,656. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

