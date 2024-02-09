Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 631,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,374. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

