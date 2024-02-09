Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $46.44. 492,390 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

