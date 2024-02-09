Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

