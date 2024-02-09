Komodo Market Cap Reaches $34.92 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $34.92 million and approximately $809,081.21 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052854 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00044199 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00016961 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

