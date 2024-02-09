Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Alector shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Alector has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 1 1 7 0 2.67 Kodiak Sciences 2 3 1 0 1.83

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alector and Kodiak Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alector presently has a consensus target price of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 130.40%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.08%. Given Alector’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alector is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -146.80% -74.78% -19.39% Kodiak Sciences N/A -73.87% -44.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alector and Kodiak Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $133.62 million 4.44 -$133.31 million ($1.69) -3.70 Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$333.82 million ($5.18) -1.02

Alector has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alector beats Kodiak Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alector



Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and AL003, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its pipeline products include AL044 that targets MS4A4A, a risk gene for Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001, AL002, and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Alector, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Kodiak Sciences



Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

