Kier Group (LON:KIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 210 ($2.63) target price on the stock.

Kier Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LON KIE traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 131.20 ($1.64). The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,926. Kier Group has a 12 month low of GBX 64 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.20 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £585.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,457.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 103.48.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

