Kier Group (LON:KIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIEFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 210 ($2.63) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON KIE traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 131.20 ($1.64). The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,926. Kier Group has a 12 month low of GBX 64 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.20 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £585.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,457.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 103.48.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

