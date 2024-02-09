Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

KRT opened at $25.98 on Friday. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $518.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $105.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.62 million. Analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Karat Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 6,881.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 90.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 61.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.



