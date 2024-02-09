Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,298 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $20,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,275,000 after buying an additional 44,265 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,937,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.93. The stock had a trading volume of 381,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,586. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $163.46.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

WMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

