Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 76.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 137,590 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after buying an additional 1,023,578 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,275,000 after buying an additional 495,285 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,471,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 436,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $165,219,000 after purchasing an additional 423,034 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU stock traded down $7.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $465.30. The company had a trading volume of 444,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,228. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.07. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.55.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

