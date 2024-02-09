Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $27.98 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,142 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $27,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $568.95. The company had a trading volume of 63,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,589. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $539.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.70. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $579.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

