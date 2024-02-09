Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89,696 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.07. 825,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 108.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.65. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $262.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

