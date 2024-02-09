JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $16.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cinemark from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of CNK opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.22. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Cinemark by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

