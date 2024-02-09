Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,035 ($25.51).

Several brokerages recently commented on JMAT. Bank of America raised Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.06) to GBX 2,000 ($25.07) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.07) to GBX 1,460 ($18.30) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($19.87) per share, for a total transaction of £380.40 ($476.87). In other news, insider Liam Condon acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($19.37) per share, with a total value of £231,750 ($290,522.75). Also, insider Stephen Oxley bought 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($19.87) per share, with a total value of £380.40 ($476.87). Insiders have bought 15,048 shares of company stock worth $23,251,056 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,593 ($19.97) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,634.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,624.50. The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,642.27, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($17.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,316 ($29.03).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a GBX 22 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,938.14%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

