JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.18.

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 0.85. JFrog has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,919,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $135,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,919,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,243 shares of company stock valued at $13,722,858. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after buying an additional 1,302,699 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in JFrog by 243.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,615,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,315 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 179.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 455.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 695.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after purchasing an additional 856,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

