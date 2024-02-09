JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $7,316,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,781,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,954,000 after purchasing an additional 526,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after buying an additional 506,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,790,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,442,000 after purchasing an additional 344,435 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

