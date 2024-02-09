Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 397,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,463 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

