Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

