Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.61 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $15,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $666,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 195,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $64.92.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

