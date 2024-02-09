Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 209.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 31.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 12.1% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

