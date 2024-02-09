Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.090-5.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.09 to $5.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.92. 46,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.16.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

