ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.319 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

ITT has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. ITT has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ITT to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NYSE:ITT opened at $119.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average is $105.98. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. ITT has a 52-week low of $75.82 and a 52-week high of $127.13.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 3.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ITT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ITT by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ITT by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ITT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

