iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 20.1% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,958,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,552,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 391,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,209,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $502.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,727. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $502.95. The company has a market capitalization of $389.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $478.28 and its 200-day moving average is $454.96.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

