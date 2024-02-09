iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 4.50% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $182,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 549,869 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,973,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,867,000 after purchasing an additional 442,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,943.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 305,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after buying an additional 290,792 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

