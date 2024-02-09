Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $436.76. 20,915,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,568,113. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.84. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $436.95.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

