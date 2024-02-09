Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.66

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.66 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 12016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $748.81 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

