Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 680.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 293,086 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 96,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 100,468 shares during the last quarter.

BSCR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. 330,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,788. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

