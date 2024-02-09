Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95,899 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 3.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.54% of Intuit worth $768,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after acquiring an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,052,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,398,644,000 after acquiring an additional 63,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $661.24. 409,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,944. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $662.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $185.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.87.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

