Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $653.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $182.79 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $614.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.87. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.05 and a 52 week high of $654.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

