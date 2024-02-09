International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

IBM traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

