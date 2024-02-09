Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

ICE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.98%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,419 shares of company stock worth $9,567,057 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

