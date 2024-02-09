InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) vs. Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Critical Review

InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD – Get Free Report) and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for InterCloud Systems and Paysafe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Paysafe 3 3 2 0 1.88

Paysafe has a consensus price target of $20.71, indicating a potential upside of 51.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

51.8% of Paysafe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Paysafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A Paysafe -2.66% 15.59% 2.43%

Risk and Volatility

InterCloud Systems has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paysafe has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Paysafe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paysafe $1.50 billion 0.55 -$1.86 billion ($0.69) -19.75

InterCloud Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paysafe.

Summary

Paysafe beats InterCloud Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets. The Merchant Solutions segment offers PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, point of sale systems, and merchant financing solutions, as well as comprehensive support services. This segment provides its solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The Digital Wallets segment offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill, NETELLER, paysafecard, and Paysafecash brands; and pay-by-bank solutions under the Rapid Transfer brand. It also provides eCash solutions under the paysafecard and Paysafecash brands; paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases; Safetypay, a platform that enables eCommerce transactions; and PagoEfectivo, an alternative payment platform. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

