Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,513,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,625,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

