Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS.
Integer stock opened at $105.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.00. Integer has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $106.78.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
