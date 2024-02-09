Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Integer Price Performance

Integer stock opened at $105.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.00. Integer has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $106.78.

Get Integer alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.