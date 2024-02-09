inSure DeFi Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $107.82 million and $144,458.81 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015541 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014439 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,540.78 or 0.99970469 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00182674 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00392822 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $224,570.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

