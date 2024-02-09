Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells 295 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $14,065.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 911,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,451,594.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $315.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.04. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

