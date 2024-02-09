Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO Sells $73,538.34 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,306 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $73,538.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,052.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.74 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at $851,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen raised Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

