Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $946.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $897.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $839.17. The company has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $973.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

