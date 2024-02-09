Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells $2,458,550.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.71, for a total transaction of $2,458,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.32, for a total transaction of $2,456,600.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.62, for a total transaction of $2,503,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.83, for a total transaction of $2,569,150.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.91, for a total transaction of $2,539,550.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.16, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $2,347,500.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Michael J. Saylor sold 4,800 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.51, for a total transaction of $2,397,648.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.74, for a total transaction of $2,403,700.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.64, for a total transaction of $2,498,200.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR opened at $587.81 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $727.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $554.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 103.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 61,320 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

