Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $2,585,576.50 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $2,585,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, January 4th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44.

On Thursday, November 9th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $88,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $80,000.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

