Insider Selling: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) EVP Sells $252,144.48 in Stock

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $55.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

