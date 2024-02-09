Insider Buying: QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) CEO Buys $56,000.00 in Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

QCR Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.69. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $62.94. The company has a market cap of $943.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 172.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

